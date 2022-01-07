Breakdown: How Alabama Neutralized Jordan Davis

We show you how Jordan Davis went from someone who was arguably the most impactful defensive player in college football to standing on the sideline vs Alabama.

The Georgia Football program left the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta with a lot of questions following their seventh consecutive loss at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

One of those questions? How did Alabama manage to completely eliminate Jordan Davis from the equation and even have him on the sideline for the overwhelming majority of the football game?

Well, it was actually quite an impressive display of coaching and situational management by Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Let Me Explain

Pace When He's Off

The number one way they found to keep Jordan Davis off the field was capitalizing on the times Georgia pulled him off. For example, when Alabama was facing say a 3rd & 5, historically for Georgia this season, Davis is off the field in these situations. So, Alabama converts the 3rd down, and now faces 1st & 10 with Davis on the sideline and it was in these moments where Alabama would begin to play with pace.

Going no-huddle when you've gotten No. 99 off the field ensures that he's unlikely to run back on to it. At 6'6, 360 pounds though he's freakishly fast, he can't run onto the field from the sideline in enough time without being exposed.

So, if you are Georgia, how do you counter this strategy from Alabama? Well, you're going to have to live with Jordan Davis playing more on traditional pass-rushing downs.

Empty

These two teams have more money invested in personnel staffers than perhaps any two programs in college football — off-the-field analysts whose job it is to sit in the press box and look at the personnel pairing from the opponent.

So, when Georgia's personnel department looks down and sees Alabama in their "Empty" personnel package that they've studied on tape, they put their rabbit package on the field.

Alabama lived in empty during the SEC Championship game and Jordan Davis lived on the sideline. There's no way to counter this if you're Georgia except again, being willing to play the big guy in these situations where he hasn't typically been on the field in his career.

He's not a pass rush specialist. He's a weapon against the run and a force on the interior of the pocket that controls the rushing lanes the quarterback is provided. But in order to use him like that, you're going to have to gamble on him being on the field in times where he typically isn't.

