All American Bowl Observations: Dawgs Off to A Hot Start Against Nation's Best

The Georgia Bulldogs are no strangers to extreme talent acquisition. In fact, in the last 8 recruiting cycles under head coach Kirby Smart, they've never finished outside of the top 3 in the consensus recruiting rankings.

So, when the All-American Bowl season starts to roll around, and Georgia commits are invited, you should expect to see the Power G logo represented well in these settings. Seven Georgia signees have already wrapped up their All-American Bowl seasons having played in the Under Armour event in Orlando, Florida, now four more current Bulldogs are in San Antonio displaying their talents.

Dawg MVP: Jordan Hall, DT

These events are invaluable from a scouting perspective, particularly for a player like Jordan Hall who played North Florida football and perhaps wasn't seen by national analysts and recruiting directors on regular basis. Now, here in San Antonio, he's been able to show that the dominance displayed on tape for his high school program will translate to the next level. Hall is much more sawed-off as a prospect than I thought. He's a true 300 pounds but has a thick and explosive frame at about 6'3. He was dominant on day 2 during the team portion of practice, consistently resetting the line of scrimmage.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Spurlin burst onto the scene for his fluidity at 6'6 and his ability to run routes and win in one on one situations in the greater Atlanta area. Though the last two seasons he's played against less than the stellar competition down at North Walton High School in Florida. Though you would have thought Spurlin came here to disprove any and all doubters. He's been essentially unguardable through two days of practice in one on one settings, and even when he is "guarded", his catch radius is unlike any other tight end here in San Antonio this week. It's clear he's adjusting to the play along the line of scrimmage against this caliber of defensive front players, but he's efforting and competing to do so.

Kelton Smith, OL

If there was one athlete I was excited to play this week, it was Kelton Smith. The Georgia commit missed his senior season due to a knee injury that required surgery. This is the first live and physical football he's played since the spring, and he's more than held his own two days in a row. You'd expect Smith to have slower feet and slower hands with the downtime, but he's looked agile with the feet and violent with the hands during the practice sessions. One thing that is clear, he's an interior offensive lineman.

Monroe Freeling, OT

I knew coming into the week that Monroe Freeling would look the part, hearing the numbers — 6'6.75", 306 pounds, 34" arms, 84.5" wingspan — you already know what you're going to see. What we are looking for this week is just how much of a transition will Freeling undergo from being the biggest and best athlete to being one of the biggest and best athletes. There's some refinement that's needed, he can tend to overstep, and he can tend to lean a bit, but there's no doubt he's one of the most projectable offensive linemen in this class. Just how far he can progress in the next four years? Well, that's really endless.

