The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN.

ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with plenty of viewing options including sideline options featuring Pat McAfee, All-22 versions, and much more.

The Bulldogs opened as a 13.5-point favorite in Las Vegas according to VegasInsider.com.

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

Gameday: Saturday, Jan. 9th, 2023

Saturday, Jan. 9th, 2023 Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

Georgia trends

Georgia is currently 7-7 against the spread and has failed to cover the last 3 out of 4 games

Georgia's record against the spread vs non-conference opponents is 1-4

The total has gone OVER 4 of the last 5 games

The total has gone OVER 2 of the last 4 games vs non-conference opponents (1 push)

TCU trends

TCU is currently 10-3-1 against the spread and has covered 3 out of the last 5 games

TCU's record against the spread vs non-conference opponents is 4-0

The total has gone UNDER 3 out of the last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER 2 out of the last 4 games vs non-conference opponents

