Alternate Uniforms the New Norm? If So, What's Next?

Georgia rarely wore alternate uniforms before, but in 2020, the Bulldogs sported un-traditional uniforms in three of their 10 games.

Georgia football went against tradition in 2020 by wearing not one, but two alternate uniforms during the year.

The Bulldogs opened the season with a 1980 throwback featuring red pants, the traditional red helmet, and a white jersey mimicking the style worn by Georgia's last National Championship team. The red/white/red set was Georgia's first take on a throwback jersey in its history (not counting the two instances it wore white pants in 1999).

Revealed alongside the throwbacks were a new take on Georgia's "blackout" jerseys. Instead of simply being a black version of Georgia's primary jersey, the new top featured a red dog collar, the modern bulldog logo on the sleeves, and a basic block number font. Georgia first wore the new black jerseys against Mississippi State and surprised fans by wearing them again in the Peach Bowl.

10 games, three with alternate uniforms, almost certainly a record for the program. That leaves a trail of questions. Was 2020 an anomaly, or are alternate uniforms the new norm for Georgia football? And if alternates are here to stay, what's next?

Georgia wouldn't be the first team with an iconic uniform to make alternates a part of its rotation. Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and other contemporary programs wear alternate uniforms multiple times each year.

It certainly makes sense from a merchandising standpoint. The replica jersey market is fruitful, and the best way to sell more jerseys is to wear more jerseys. Why do you think the MLB, NFL, and NBA have alternate uniforms the teams are required to wear? Players Weekend, Color Rush, and "the City" all exist to sell jerseys to fans.

What is next for Georgia? Hopefully not black helmets and black pants. That idea should have died in Jacksonville in 2009. Georgia could go back to the throwback well with a red top of the same design as this year's 1980 inspired set. A black "fauxback" of this design could also work.

The Bulldogs could take the throwback concept a step further with a uniform similar to what the team wore in the 1940s and 50s: silver helmets, red jerseys and silver pants.

Perhaps gaudier designs like the 2020 "blackouts" will become a staple of the program similar to Oklahoma's "rough riders" attire. Or perhaps 2020 was just a tease for the fans craving alternate uniforms. Only time and money will tell.