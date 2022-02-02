Skip to main content

Andrew Paul Makes College Decision

2022 Running Back signs with Georgia Football on National signing Day

Andrew Paul burst onto the scene late in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle as a potent running back prospect. Paul comes from Parish Episcopal school in Dallas, Texas. The running for him came down to Clemson and Georgia with Paul signing with Georgia on National signing Day.

Paul may not be the fastest Running Back in the 2022 Class, but there is no denying his vision, and lateral quickness are on an Elite Level. He has good hands to compliment his style, and he runs with good pad level and low center of gravity.

The addition of Paul comes just minutes after long-time Georgia running back commit Jordan James flipped to the Oregon Ducks on signing day. 

Paul was named Texas Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and joins a running back room at Georgia that already has Branson Robinson in this class. 

Read More

2022 Recruiting Class

  • Malaki Starks, S
  • Daylen Everette, DB
  • Earnest Greene, OL
  • Mykel Williams, EDGE
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
  • Chandler Smith, WR
  • Oscar Delp, TE
  • Gunner Stockton, QB
  • Jalon Walker, LB
  • CJ Washington, LB
  • CJ Madden, EDGE
  • Aliou Bah, OL
  • Shone Washington, DT
  • Jacob Hood, OL
  • JaCorey Thomas, DB
  • Griffin Scroggs, OL
  • Brett Thorson, P
  • Bear Alexander, DT
  • Christian Miller, DL
  • Marvin Jones Jr, EDGE*
  • Julian Humphrey, CB*
  • Drew Bobo, OL*
  • Cole Speer, WR*
  • Branson Robinson, RB*
  • Jahiem Singletary, CB*
  • Dillon Bell, WR
  • Darris Smith, EDGE

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

1936BCE0-554D-45C9-8CC5-8A8A5F1780DC
News

BREAKING: Andrew Paul Makes College Decision

11 seconds ago
1B1070F5-D1E3-46A6-841F-6BAEB58D82BC
News

BREAKING: Georgia Loses RB Commit Jordan James on Signing Day

39 minutes ago
2F0AC058-2346-44AE-8B7D-1633A616E436
News

WATCH: Christen Miller's Commitment Video to Georgia

47 minutes ago
74F326A7-3595-472A-A952-CC897E5C6D2A
Recruiting

BREAKING: Christen Miller Makes College Decision

50 minutes ago
EC415FEB-7918-40BC-AC7C-22718083E999
News

Darris Smith Officially a Georgia Bulldog

2 hours ago
32EC267E-ACCC-4558-A7B7-674D8020BDC8
News

BREAKING: Dillon Bell Makes it Official

3 hours ago
220101_AJW_FB_OB_4383-X2
Recruiting

Could Another Member of the Bennett Family Be Making His Way to Athens?

3 hours ago
USATSI_17486094
News

Film Review: Jamaree Salyer is a Perplexing Prospect

22 hours ago