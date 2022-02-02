BREAKING: Andrew Paul Makes College Decision

Andrew Paul burst onto the scene late in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle as a potent running back prospect. Paul comes from Parish Episcopal school in Dallas, Texas. The running for him came down to Clemson and Georgia with Paul signing with Georgia on National signing Day.

Paul may not be the fastest Running Back in the 2022 Class, but there is no denying his vision, and lateral quickness are on an Elite Level. He has good hands to compliment his style, and he runs with good pad level and low center of gravity.

The addition of Paul comes just minutes after long-time Georgia running back commit Jordan James flipped to the Oregon Ducks on signing day.

Paul was named Texas Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and joins a running back room at Georgia that already has Branson Robinson in this class.

2022 Recruiting Class

Malaki Starks, S

Daylen Everette, DB

Earnest Greene, OL

Mykel Williams, EDGE

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Chandler Smith, WR

Oscar Delp, TE

Gunner Stockton, QB

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

CJ Madden, EDGE

Aliou Bah, OL

Shone Washington, DT

Jacob Hood, OL

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Brett Thorson, P

Bear Alexander, DT

Christian Miller, DL

Marvin Jones Jr, EDGE*

Julian Humphrey, CB*

Drew Bobo, OL*

Cole Speer, WR*

Branson Robinson, RB*

Jahiem Singletary, CB*

Dillon Bell, WR

Darris Smith, EDGE

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.