Another Tight End Enters the Transfer Portal for Georgia
Senior tight end Ryland Goede has announced that he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate senior. He has won two national titles for his home state team in the Georgia Bulldogs and will be immediately eligible.
In a statement Goede released on Social Media, he took the time to thank Georgia.
Those hedges, the family, that G. What started out as a childhood dream slowly turned into a reality of playing for my hometown team and winning back-to-back national championships. It was something our class said we'd do once we got here and we did it.
I am blessed to have been a part of the best tight-end room to ever play the game and have loved getting to learn from those in front of me. To all of my teammates and coaches thank you for the family y'all have been to me and the lifelong friendships that we have formed. Thank you especially to Coach Smart for blessing me with the opportunity to play for and graduate from the University in May.
The culture at UGA is so special and because of that, it was important to me to finish this the right way. This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever made, but with two years of eligibility remaining I'll be putting my name in the portal as a graduate transfer."
Return Announcements
- DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
- RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023
Draft Declarations
- DT, Jalen Carter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- S, Chris Smith has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
Current Transfer List:
- Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
- Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
- Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
- Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class
BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.
- CJ Allen, LB
- Damon Wilson, EDGE
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Jamal Merriweather, OT
- Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
- Monroe Freeling, OT
- Raylen Wilson, LB
- Joenel Aguero, DB
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Pearce Spurlin, TE
- Gabe Harris, Edge
- Bo Hughley, OT
- Tyler Williams, WR
- AJ Harris, DB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Lawson Luckie, TE
- Kelton Smith, IOL
- Roderick Robinson II, RB
- Joshua Miller, IOL
- Yazeed Haynes, WR
- Peyton Woodring, K
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Will Snellings, LS
- Chris Peal, DB
