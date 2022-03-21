2024 defensive back, Antoine Jackson has committed to the University of Georgia. A defensive back out of Dillard High School pledged to be a dawg in college.

Fran Brown accepted the defensive backs coaching job this spring and hit the ground running. Establishing a foothold back within his stomping grounds in the Northeast, but also shuffling the recruiting board and identifying his guys.

One of those prospects, 2024 cornerback Antione Jackson from For Lauderdale, Florida has just committed to play for Georgia. The 6-0, 180-pound corner is a young and promising prospect, and with it being this early in the process, it'll require work on Georgia's part to ensure that come December of 2023, Antione Jackson signs his letter of intent to play college football for Georgia.

This comes after an insanely loaded recruiting weekend for Georgia.

Here's a list of the premier prospects that Dawgs Daily has confirmed:

Lebbeus Overton - DL 2022 (3/19)

Arch manning - QB 2023 (3/19)

Javien Toviano - CB 2023 (3/19)

Jalen Hale - WR 2023 (3/16)

Tony Mitchell - DB 2023 (3/19)

Shamurad Umarov - OT 2023 (3/19)

Tomarrion Parker - Edge 2023 (3/19)

Olaus Alinen - OT 2023 (3/17)

Ellis Robinson IV - DB 2024 (3/19)

KJ Bolden - ATH 2024 (3/19)

Dylan Raiola - QB 2024 (3/17)

Daniel Calhoun - OT 2024 (3/17)

King Joseph Edwards - Edge 2024 (3/19)

Jordan Gatlin - ATH 2024 (3/19)

Micah Welch - RB 2024 (3/15)

Jayden Bradford - QB 2024 (3/15)

Ju Ju lewis - QB 2026 (3/19)

Stacy Gage - RB 2024 (3/18)

Roderick Kearne - OL 2023 (3/15)

Jackson becomes the first 2024 prospect to commit to Georgia and the first commitment Georgia has had in 68 days.

