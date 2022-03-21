Antione Jackson Commits to Georgia Football
Fran Brown accepted the defensive backs coaching job this spring and hit the ground running. Establishing a foothold back within his stomping grounds in the Northeast, but also shuffling the recruiting board and identifying his guys.
One of those prospects, 2024 cornerback Antione Jackson from For Lauderdale, Florida has just committed to play for Georgia. The 6-0, 180-pound corner is a young and promising prospect, and with it being this early in the process, it'll require work on Georgia's part to ensure that come December of 2023, Antione Jackson signs his letter of intent to play college football for Georgia.
This comes after an insanely loaded recruiting weekend for Georgia.
Here's a list of the premier prospects that Dawgs Daily has confirmed:
- Lebbeus Overton - DL 2022 (3/19)
- Arch manning - QB 2023 (3/19)
- Javien Toviano - CB 2023 (3/19)
- Jalen Hale - WR 2023 (3/16)
- Tony Mitchell - DB 2023 (3/19)
- Shamurad Umarov - OT 2023 (3/19)
- Tomarrion Parker - Edge 2023 (3/19)
- Olaus Alinen - OT 2023 (3/17)
- Ellis Robinson IV - DB 2024 (3/19)
- KJ Bolden - ATH 2024 (3/19)
- Dylan Raiola - QB 2024 (3/17)
- Daniel Calhoun - OT 2024 (3/17)
- King Joseph Edwards - Edge 2024 (3/19)
- Jordan Gatlin - ATH 2024 (3/19)
- Micah Welch - RB 2024 (3/15)
- Jayden Bradford - QB 2024 (3/15)
- Ju Ju lewis - QB 2026 (3/19)
- Stacy Gage - RB 2024 (3/18)
- Roderick Kearne - OL 2023 (3/15)
Read More
Jackson becomes the first 2024 prospect to commit to Georgia and the first commitment Georgia has had in 68 days.
You Might Also Like:
- NFL Community Responds to Georgia Pro Day
- Winners and Losers: Georgia's 2022 Pro Day
- Spring Position Battle: Who Lines up across from Ringo?
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.