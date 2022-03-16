Skip to main content

Winners and Losers: Georgia's 2022 Pro Day

Who benefitted from Georgia's Pro Day and who did not?

The final test for the 16 former Georgia Bulldogs on the field inside Georgia's indoor facility, the House of Payne, saw 122 NFL Scouts, decision-makers, and head coaches as guests in Athens to watch these former Bulldogs partake in the drills. 

Winners 

Travon Walker, DE: 

It should come as no surprise that after an eye-opening NFL Combine too many outside of those who watched Travon Walker through his time in Athens, the former Bulldogs defensive end put on yet another show in front of numerous NFL personnel. Walker not only worked with his fellow defensive line teammates Jordan Davis, Julian Rochester, and DeVonte Wyatt, but Walker worked through the linebacker drills and made it look easy. 

Quay Walker, LB: 

The biggest winner out of the three Georgia linebackers that worked out today in Athens. Walker brings the build of your prototypical NFL linebacker at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds. Walker spent the last two seasons as the running mate alongside Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean at inside linebacker. Now the Cordele, Georgia, native is showing off as he prepares for the NFL Draft; Walker flew through the linebacker drills and even outshined Nakobe Dean in the eyes of many. 

Losers 

Nakobe Dean, LB: 

Georgia's second-ever Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean did not partake in any on-field drills at the NFL Combine, so this was the first and final on-field look at Nakobe Dean. Dean's NFL Draft stock has been hampered to this point by skepticism regarding his physical ceiling as a prospect. In an NFL Draft class with several lengthy prospects at the linebacker position — including Dean's teammate Quay Walker — the NFL was anxious to see Dean move on the field.

Unfortunately for Dean, he was limited during Wednesday's pro-day events due to a pectoral strain, per Kirby Smart. 

Derion Kendrick, DB: 

According to scouts in the building, Derion Kendrick ran in the 4.7s after not participating in the testing or on-field drills at the NFL Combine, per Matt Miller of ESPN. 

