NFL Community Responds to Georgia Pro Day

As Georgia Football's 2022 Pro Day comes to an end, we bring you the reactions from around the National Football League about the Dawgs' performance.

The University of Georgia hasn't been short of opportunities to place its football program on display since winning a National Title.

They've been the talk of much of the college football world, and as the NFL Draft process continues, they've are becoming the talk of the professional football world.

Tuesday, 16 members of the 2021 National Championship roster were on display for 122 NFL scouts, coaches, and executives to evaluate. And there was plenty to talk about.

Quay Walker has been sky-rocketing up draft boards since September as he began his senior season for Georgia. He's a 6'4, 230-pound linebacker that provides a tremendous amount of versatility from coverage to pass-rush ability, to conventional linebacker play within the box. The NFL has fallen in love with Walker, with 21 of the 32 NFL teams interviewing him in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine.

ESPN Draft Analyst Matt Miller says Walker might not get out of the first round.

Fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean was limited at Tuesday's pro-day due to a pectoral strain according to Kirby Smart, but that didn't keep him from meetings with several NFL teams.

The Giants have both the No. 5 and No. 7 overall picks in the first, the Steelers are at No. 20 with the Patriots right behind at No. 21 overall. The consensus at the end of the 2021 football season was that Nakobe Dean would be a first-round draft pick. The talk now seems to be revolving around Dean's physical measurables.

"He's an undersized backer at 5'11, 227 pounds but he's an instinctual backer that I still think lands in that first round," said ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid on the SECNetwork broadcast.

Then there are the big guys. Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt, and Jordan Davis who have all drawn first-round discussions throughout this process.

Walker left the NFL Combine as a consensus Top-10 pick with a potential to creep into the Top-5 overall. A 4.51 forty-yard dash in Indy kept him from running again Tuesday in Athens, but he did even more of the on-field positions, including the linebacker drop drills.

Jordan Davis's 4.78 was the talk of Indy as well, and he dropped some jaws on Tuesday as well.

