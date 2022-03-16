Spring Position Battle: Who Lines up across from Ringo?

The Georgia football program is set to start spring practice Tuesday and there are some big position battles to be held, one of them being at cornerback and who will be playing alongside Kelee Ringo this next season.

Georgia is set to begin spring practice starting on March 15th which also signals the beginning of players battling for starting positions and attempting to climb their way up the depth chart. The Bulldogs have quite a few open spots on their roster heading into this year's practice slate with one of the more important ones being the second cornerback spot.

Kelee Ringo has earned the right to be the headliner at the position, but who will be lining up alongside him this season?

Heading into spring last year, Georgia had some issues in regards to experience and depth at cornerback which resulted in them dipping into the portal and snagging Derion Kendrick who is now headed off to the NFL. Ringo ended up earning the second spot at cornerback as a redshirt freshman and was a major contributor for the Bulldogs on defense. He even caught the game-sealing pick-six in the national championship game.

Georgia is in a similar position this year as they don't have many players with in-game experience at cornerback, but they certainly don't lack depth. The Bulldogs welcomed an immensely talented group of defensive backs in this year's recruiting class and ones that will be ready to compete for playing time immediately. Daylen Everette is one of those names specifically as he was on the list of players from the class who decided to early enroll at UGA and has been on campus for the past couple of months.

Two names to really keep an eye on are Nyland Green and Kamari Lassiter as both are entering their second season with the team. Lassiter saw action in all 15 games last year for the Bulldogs serving as a reserve defensive back and helping out on special teams. Green also saw the field a couple of times last year earlier in the season.

Trying to replace that someone played as well as Kendrick did last season is not an easy feat to overcome, but if there is a staff who can pull it off it's Georgia's. While last year's defensive back coach Jahmile Addae recently left the program to head down to Miami, they did manage to hire a solid replacement in Fran Brown. Plus, when you add Will Muschamp and Kirby Smart into the mix it calls for very little worries when it comes to defensive backs.

There are a lot of decisions that will need to be made this spring for Georgia and a lot of playing time to be earned. With a new coach at the position and new faces being added to the mix, the cornerback position will certainly be one to keep an eye on this spring.

