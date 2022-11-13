Skip to main content

Georgia Remains on Top Latest AP Top 25

The latest AP Top25 remains unchanged at the top following the dominant win for the Bulldogs.

Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach.

The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second half after Mississippi State brought the game within five points after a punt return for a touchdown right before the half. Ladd McConkey got the second half started with a 70-yard run for a touchdown. Georgia would then score three more times and got several key stops on defense to coast to another conference victory.

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio St
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Bama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn St
  12. Oregon
  13. UNC
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. UCLA
  17. UCF
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Kansas St
  20. Florida St
  21. Tulane
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Coastal
  24. Okla St
  25. Oregon St
