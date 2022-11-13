Georgia Remains on Top Latest AP Top 25

Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach.

The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second half after Mississippi State brought the game within five points after a punt return for a touchdown right before the half. Ladd McConkey got the second half started with a 70-yard run for a touchdown. Georgia would then score three more times and got several key stops on defense to coast to another conference victory.

The latest AP Top25 remains unchanged at the top following the dominant win for the Bulldogs.

Georgia Ohio St Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU USC Bama Clemson Utah Penn St Oregon UNC Ole Miss Washington UCLA UCF Notre Dame Kansas St Florida St Tulane Cincinnati Coastal Okla St Oregon St

