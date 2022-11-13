Skip to main content

Watch: Ladd McConkey Takes Over in the Third Quarter at Mississippi State

Mississippi State ended the first half in a big way, cutting into Georgia's lead. Ladd McConkey answered in a big way in the third quarter.

At 17-12, Georgia's halftime lead was a little too close for comfort. Ladd McConkey, who had just 3 receptions in the first half, exploded for Georgia in the third quarter, helping the Bulldogs take a 31-19 lead into the fourth.

It started on the second play of the second half. McConkey took a sweep around the left edge, making defenders miss on his way to a 70-yard score.

McConkey would then catch a dart from Stetson Bennett for a 17-yard score on Georgia's next possession. This McConkey's second game with a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown (vs Oregon).

Georgia Football Injury Report vs Mississippi State

  • Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.
  • Kenny McIntosh (Probable) - McIntosh has been battling through a thigh contusion against Tennessee per Kirby Smart.
  • Robert Beal, OLB (Probable) - Suffered a stinger against Tennessee.
  • Amarius Mims, OL (Doubtful) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida and did not play against Tennessee.
  • Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury.
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Doubtful) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt, Florida, or Tennessee.
  • Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart.
  • Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.
  • Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.
