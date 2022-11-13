FINAL Score: Georgia Beats Mississippi State 45 to 19 in Starkville

FINAL: Georgia finishes strong in Starkville, defeating Mississippi State by a final score of 45 to 19 in Starkville, Mississippi.

Georgia couldn't have gotten off to a better start in the game, forcing a three and out on defense and then immediately driving 73 yards to go up 7-0 with a Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers touchdown pass.

After trading a couple of punts, Mississippi State turned the ball over on downs, immediately followed by a Bennett interception. Mississippi State could not do anything with the turnover, gaining zero yards while going three and out.

After a hot offensive start, Georgia could not put anything else up on the board in the first quarter. Georgia led 7-0 going into the second quarter, but the quarter came to an end with Georgia just outside the RedZone.

The second quarter started with Georgia getting into the RedZone and converting a 4th and inches with a quarterback sneak to continue the drive. After converting the 4th down, Georgia was able to drive the ball a few more yards before ultimately settling for a field goal.

With Georgia up 10-0, Mississippi State took 14 plays to march 62 yards in 5:45 to match second-quarter field goals with Georgia. With Georgia up 10-3, Stetson Bennett got the ball back with 5:01 left in the first half.

In just over two and a half minutes, Stetson Bennett led Georgia's offense 75-yards downfield to go up 17-3 with 2:29 left in the half. Bennett capped off the scoring drive with a nice 4-yard scramble, making a few defenders miss while walking into the endzone.

Just one play later, Mississippi State was in the RedZone with a 47-yard completion from Will Rogers to wide receiver Jaden Walley. After the chunk play, the Mississippi State drive stalled three plays later, gaining two more yards before kicking a field goal to make it 17-6.

With 0:44 left in the first half Georgia takes a conservative approach to take the game to halftime up 17-6, they were ultimately forced to punt.

Mississippi State returned the punt to the house to make it a 17-12 game before the half came to a close. The second half started in a similar fashion for the Bulldogs, scoring on. a 70-yard rush from Ladd McConkey, extending their lead to 24 to 12. McConkey would go on two score the next possession for Georgia, extending their lead to 31 to 12.

Mississippi State's offense quickly responded after receiving a short field from Georgia's offense via a Stetson Bennett fumble. After the touchdown, Mississippi State's offense scored quickly, bringing the game back within twelve points.

That was the last time Mississippi State thought they had a chance in this football game, however. Georgia would go on a 12-play, 75 yards scoring drive, culminating in a touchdown pass from Bennett to Darnell Washington.

