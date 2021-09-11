Injury Report: Arian Smith

Georgia is up 28-0 in the second quarter, and Arian Smith came off the field limping.

We are 5 minutes into the second quarter with Georgia up 28-0 on the Blazers off the back of Stetson Bennett's 5/5, 244 yards passing, and 4 touchdowns, has the Dawgs out in front.

Redshirt freshman receiver Arian Smith came off the field limping after Carson Beck checked into the game at quarterback and took a shot downfield to the Georgia track star. Smith went up for the ball and jumped back up, limping off the field after the incomplete pass from Beck.

Arian Smith has been dealing with a toe injury that started to bother him near the beginning of fall camp in the last few weeks.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

