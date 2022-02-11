REPORTS: Bryan Harsin to Remain Auburn Head Coach

A 6-7 season concluding with five straight losses was not even the summit of the problems facing the Auburn Tigers football program following the 2021 season. Harsin, the former Boise State head coach, joined the Tigers this past offseason as their new head coach following the firing of Gus Malzahn.

An offensive mind with no prior SEC experience already prompted doubt in the mind of many heading into his first season down on the Plains as many questioned whether he could weather the storm at Auburn that was reeling from a disappointing 2020 under Malzahn where they finished 6-5.

It's been a tenure so far filled with large coaching staff attrition, and now most recently, what appeared to be a smear campaign established to rid Auburn of Bryan Harsin with probable cause. Ultimately that rue seems to have failed as reports have surfaced that Auburn will be sticking with Bryan Harsin as their head coach for now.

Add on top of that; five coordinators have already entered and left the offices in Auburn, Alabama, under Harsin, now an offensive analyst for the University of Georgia Mike Bobo parted ways with the program in the immediate conclusion of the regular season. At the same time, his replacement Austin Davis lasted just a month before resigning for "personal reasons."

The attrition did not stop there as defensive coordinator, and former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason left for the same title at Oklahoma State while also taking a $400k pay cut. Auburn also saw a mass roster exodus this offseason with 20 players entering the NCAA transfer portal, some of whom have publicly stated Harsin didn't hold the best relationship with his players.

It will be interesting to see how Harsin services this moving forward. He's got only 73 players on scholarship.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.