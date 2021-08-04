Azeez Ojulari Has "A Bit of a Jump" on Other Rookies Because of Time at Georgia

Former Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is now in the NFL with the New York Giants and he's made an early impression thanks to his time in Athens.

The University of Georgia had a school-record eight players drafted in the 2021 NFL draft, one of which being former outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari. Ojulari was selected No. 50 overall by the New York Giants despite being linked to the first round of the NFL Draft during the pre-draft process.

According to reports, Ojulari's fall down draft boards was a result of worry from a lot of NFL teams about his medicals at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

However, now that the actual football has began to start in NFL training camps all across the league, Ojulari has quickly impressed the Giants organization in part due to his time at Georgia.

Giants head coach Joe Judge stated that Ojulari has a leg up on a lot of the other rookies because the system the Giants are running is very similar to what Georgia ran during his three year stint in Athens.

“There’s some similarities to the defense with what he played in college. It’s not the same, but there’s similarities and I think that gives him a little bit of a jump verbiage-wise or scheme understanding-wise. It’s something that he can relate to, something he’s done in the past," Judge said.

Though the most impressive thing for Judge has been Ojulari's conditioning levels and the work he's put in to make sure he came into camp in shape.

“The biggest thing for Azeez right now is he’s really shown us a lot of jumps in how he came in in shape in training camp. When we saw him in the spring, like all rookies, I tell you all the time, they come in, they’re not ready to go. That was evident with the way some of those guys handled the conditioning throughout practice in the spring. You watch him out there throughout the duration of practice of maintaining his conditioning level, conditioning at the end of practice, where he is in the pack as far as running. He’s not towards the back, he’s getting up there towards the front, so the demonstration of how he’s working and got himself in physical shape to come in has helped him to this point.”

