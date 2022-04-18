Despite some fawning over the clean performance of Carson Beck during G-Day, Stetson Bennett is still Georgia's quarterback heading into fall camp.

From a stats perspective, Carson Beck looked to be the better quarterback for Georgia coming out of the G-Day game. The redshirt sophomore signal-caller out of Jacksonville, Florida, started at quarterback for the Red team (second-team offense and first-team defense) and put out another good showing for the second spring in a row during the spring game.

Beck completed 14 of his 22 passes (63%) for 274 yards yet did not have a touchdown or an interception. Beck's standout performance followed a spring practice period where multiple sources spoke highly of the redshirt sophomore throughout the spring and commended him for his command of the offense, which he would later put on full display while in charge of the Red team offense.

Ultimately a really clean performance for the guy many see as the number two behind Stetson Bennett heading into fall camp. Right after the game Saturday, where sixth-year quarterback somewhat struggled, completing just 43% of his passes (15/35) on a day where if any of the two quarterbacks behind Bennett put on a good performance, it would be fuel to the fire that is the "quarterback controversy."

Post-game, Kirby Smart quickly poured water on any notion that Bennett's job is under fire after a less than thrilling performance in the spring game, "I don't have to announce that Stetson Bennett is our starting quarterback. Our team knows that Stetson is our quarterback."

Bennett, a known tough self-critic, acknowledged that despite winning a national championship a season ago, he still has room for improvement and even summarized his spring game performance by saying, “there was a lot of good, and there was a lot of bad.”

“Do I think I need to be better than last year? Yeah. - Stetson Bennett

As Smart indicated in the press conference on Saturday, Stetson Bennett is the starting quarterback heading into the spring. Beck once again showed out in his opportunity against a live crowd yet again and shows that there is a bright future in Georgia's quarterback room even if the future is not now.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.