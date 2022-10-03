WATCH: Kirby Smart Monday Presser Before Matchup with Auburn

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday, as he typically does every Monday at noon during the season. He opened his press conference with a tremendous amount of respect, as per usual, but this time for the rivalry and history of the series between Georgia and Auburn as well as the typical respect for the opponent.

Smart provided several key injury updates, saying that Georgia will be without Jalen Carter for "a week or two," and that they remain hopeful that Adonai Mitchell will return to action sometime soon as well.

Smart also mentioned that defensive back Javon Bullard will be back in action this Saturday after being out due to internal discipline resulting from his recent DUI arrest.

Georgia Injury Report As of October 3rd

Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Day to Day) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high anke sprain. He dressed against Missouri.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

