Skip to main content

WATCH: Kirby Smart Monday Presser Before Matchup with Auburn

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday and provided several key injury updates in his weekly press conference.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday, as he typically does every Monday at noon during the season. He opened his press conference with a tremendous amount of respect, as per usual, but this time for the rivalry and history of the series between Georgia and Auburn as well as the typical respect for the opponent. 

Smart provided several key injury updates, saying that Georgia will be without Jalen Carter for "a week or two," and that they remain hopeful that Adonai Mitchell will return to action sometime soon as well. 

Smart also mentioned that defensive back Javon Bullard will be back in action this Saturday after being out due to internal discipline resulting from his recent DUI arrest. 

Georgia Injury Report As of October 3rd

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Day to Day) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high anke sprain. He dressed against Missouri.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20220917_AJW_FB_SC_3364-L
News

JUST IN: Kirby Smart Provides Update on Javon Bullard

By Brooks Austin
20220813_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRACTICE_1947-L
News

Kirby Smart Provides an Update on Adonai Mitchell

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_17242423
News

Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update on Jalen Carter

By Brooks Austin
201003_CLS_FB_AU_072-X2
News

Georgia vs Auburn Tickets for Sale, Everything You Need to Know

By Brooks Austin
395CDA29-6A01-4DE0-ACED-41C947992AF3
Football

Bright Spot in Tough Win: Blaylock is Back

By Micah McGukin
USATSI_19160948
News

Opening Line: Georgia Opens as a Heavy Favorite Yet Again

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19160668
News

Georgia Falls in Latest AP Poll

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19160673
News

Three Takeaways From Georgia's Scare in Missouri

By Brooks Austin