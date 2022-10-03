Skip to main content

Kirby Smart Says Javon Bullard Will Be Back vs Auburn

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard, saying he will be back Saturday against Auburn.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard, who missed this past week's contest against Missouri as an internal disciplinary decision by the football program for his recent DUI arrest. 

Smart said Monday that Javon Bullard would be back this week and will be available against Auburn on Saturday afternoon. 

Georgia Injury Report As of October 3rd

  • Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Day to Day) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high anke sprain. He dressed against Missouri.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.
