Kirby Smart Provides an Update on Adonai Mitchell

Star Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has been out of the lineup for several weeks now. Kirby Smart provided an update on where he stands with his injury.

The University of Georgia is currently the No. 2 ranked football team in college football following back-to-back "strugglesome" wins against the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Missouri Tigers.

Kirby Smart provided an update on his starting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell on Monday. Mitchell suffered an ankle sprain on his first reception against the Samford Bulldogs and has not played since. Though, he did dress for the first time on Saturday night against Missouri. 

Here's what Smart had to say about the star wideout: 

"AD is hopeful. Again, he was close to being able to go last week. We took him with the intention to play him, he looked good in warmups. We are much more hopeful this week than we were last week."

Georgia Injury Report As of October 3rd

  • Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter has been diagnosed with a knee sprain and will be out a "week or two" per Kirby Smart. 
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Day to Day) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high anke sprain. He dressed against Missouri.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

