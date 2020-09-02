Sports Illustrated released an article recently addressing each of the primary points of concerns and biggest questions heading into the 2020 college football season for each of the 16 members of SI's Still Standing Sixteen rankings.

As for what we felt was the biggest question heading into the season for Georgia, it's one that we may not have an answer to any time soon:

There aren't going to be any questions about Georgia's defense this fall, which places the majority of the concerns on the offensive side of the football. With the loss of four starters along the offensive line, you could start there. There are certainly questions about the inexperience at the wide receiver position as well, and with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who is going to face an All-SEC schedule after an extremely condensed and altered offseason.

Amid all the questions about the offense, though, the first has to be the quarterback position, simply because we still don't know who the signal-caller is going to be. Jamie Newman and JT Daniels are talented options, but they provide separate skill sets and therefore much different offensive attacks. With Newman, expect to see an RPO-based running game; with Daniels, expect more of a traditional spread attack. Either way, Monken's history as an offensive coordinator will show you his offensive success is based solely on explosive plays.

Kirby Smart is prone to hold as much pertinent information as close to the chest as possible. And there's nothing more pertinent in the world of college football than the quarterback position. Without a clear identified starter, Arkansas — and the rest of Georgia's opponents for that matter — are going to be left preparing for both Newman and Daniels.

Though we here at Dawgs Daily fully expect Georgia to slowly begin identifying a starter behind close doors sooner rather than later. It's something that Kirby Smart spoke about following Saturday's scrimmage in Athens. Saying:

"I don't think we're ready to say where the quarterbacks are in terms of the development and which guys step it up. The biggest issue with the quarterbacks is the number of reps, you can't prepare four, five or even three quarterbacks, so that makes it tough."

The world won't know who Georgia's starting quarterback is anytime soon based off Kirby Smart's track record of relaying information, but the team will. Expect them to narrow it down soon in order to fully prepare for the season ahead.

