SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

The Biggest Questions in 2020 For Georgia

Brooks Austin

Sports Illustrated released an article recently addressing each of the primary points of concerns and biggest questions heading into the 2020 college football season for each of the 16 members of SI's Still Standing Sixteen rankings. 

As for what we felt was the biggest question heading into the season for Georgia, it's one that we may not have an answer to any time soon: 

There aren't going to be any questions about Georgia's defense this fall, which places the majority of the concerns on the offensive side of the football. With the loss of four starters along the offensive line, you could start there. There are certainly questions about the inexperience at the wide receiver position as well, and with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who is going to face an All-SEC schedule after an extremely condensed and altered offseason.

Amid all the questions about the offense, though, the first has to be the quarterback position, simply because we still don't know who the signal-caller is going to be. Jamie Newman and JT Daniels are talented options, but they provide separate skill sets and therefore much different offensive attacks. With Newman, expect to see an RPO-based running game; with Daniels, expect more of a traditional spread attack. Either way, Monken's history as an offensive coordinator will show you his offensive success is based solely on explosive plays.

Kirby Smart is prone to hold as much pertinent information as close to the chest as possible. And there's nothing more pertinent in the world of college football than the quarterback position. Without a clear identified starter, Arkansas — and the rest of Georgia's opponents for that matter — are going to be left preparing for both Newman and Daniels. 

Though we here at Dawgs Daily fully expect Georgia to slowly begin identifying a starter behind close doors sooner rather than later. It's something that Kirby Smart spoke about following Saturday's scrimmage in Athens. Saying: 

"I don't think we're ready to say where the quarterbacks are in terms of the development and which guys step it up. The biggest issue with the quarterbacks is the number of reps, you can't prepare four, five or even three quarterbacks, so that makes it tough."

The world won't know who Georgia's starting quarterback is anytime soon based off Kirby Smart's track record of relaying information, but the team will. Expect them to narrow it down soon in order to fully prepare for the season ahead. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams

Not the exact same situation of course but JT and Newman kind of reminds of the battle with Fromm and Fields. Two different play styles and unique in their own way.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Depth Chart Projection: Offensive Edition

There are several questions heading into the 2020 season for the University of Georgia on the offensive side of the ball. Today, we project the depth chart.

Brooks Austin

CBS Expert Says Most Overrated SEC Team is Georgia

CBS Expert, Barrett Sallee says that the most overrated SEC school headed into the 2020 football season is the Georgia Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Film Room: See why Nakobe Dean is the next Roquan Smith

In today's Georgia film room, we take a look at Nakobe Dean and why he reminds us so much of Roquan Smith. Expect a massive year two from Dean in 2020.

Brooks Austin

Road To Atlanta: Preview of Alabama

In what is likely a preview of the SEC Championship Game, Georgia travels to Alabama on October 17th. Brooks Austin and Blayne Gilmer break it down.

BGilmer18

Georgia vs Alabama Game Time Set

The highly anticipated Georgia vs Alabama game now has a time set for when they will kickoff in Tuscaloosa.

Chris Allen

by

cfd0417

More Georgia football kickoff times set

The kickoff times of several SEC games were announced on Tuesday. Georgia football learned the start times of four of its games.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia DB, Mark Webb Discusses His Leadership Role

Webb was awarded the Charley Trippi Award last season, given to the player that displays the most versatility throughout the season. He's a leader in 2020.

Brooks Austin

"We are united here. We are brothers—those type of issues affect all of us."

Jermaine Johnson looks to make a lasting impact at Georgia this fall in his final season before hopefully heading off into the NFL.

Brooks Austin

Newest Georgia 2021 WR Target, Jackson Meeks Is Peaking At The Right Time

Jackson Meeks is the latest 2021 wide receiver to be offered by Georgia. The Phenix City, Alabama native has overcome a torn ACL and is doing big things.

BGilmer18

Live Updates On Targets for Class of 2022 for Georgia Football

It's September 1st, which means the class of 2022 can begin to field phone calls from college coaches. Today, we update the targets that have received contact.

Brooks Austin