The 2020 college football season is here, even if some teams have a longer wait until kickoff than others. The first FBS game of the season will be held Thursday night, with the first Power 5 action coming a week later, when Miami hosts UAB on Sept. 10. The final conference to kickoff will be the SEC, which gets underway Sept. 26.

Last week, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde revealed their revamped preseason top 16, taking into account the fall absence of conferences like the Big Ten and Pac-12. Now, we're going back to those 16 teams and taking a deeper look at the bigger question for each heading into the season—from No. 1 Clemson to No. 16 Appalachian State.

Clemson

How noticeable will Isaiah Simmons’s absence be on the field? The first-round NFL draft pick was a monster last year. He lined up at every level of the defense and allowed defensive coordinator Brent Venables to get super creative and switch to a 3-3-5 scheme to take advantage of Simmons’s versatility and the strengths of others.

What will the Tigers look like this season on that side of the ball without the great roamer? It’s a hard ask for redshirt sophomore Mike Jones Jr. to replicate what Simmons did, but he’ll get his chance to run that “Sam” linebacker position. There is so much production that will need to come from others to make up for Simmons, and this defensive front—with the addition of true freshmen Bryan Bresee, Demonte Capehart and Myles Murphy—will have to prove during the early part of the season that it can get pressure in the backfield so the Tigers can move back to a more traditional 4–3 look up front. —Zach Lentz, AllClemson

Alabama

Alabama's biggest need coming into 2020 wasn't just finding new starters in the secondary, but especially the nickel spot called “star” in Nick Saban’s scheme. Junior-college transfer Ronald Williams Jr. was thought to be the top option, or maybe the Crimson Tide could slide either cornerback Patrick Surtain II or Josh Jobe over in obvious passing situations. But that thinking has changed.

“The big thing in this conference and within this defense, we need to have two corners that can lock it down, and I think that’s something that Patrick and Josh should be able to do for us," defensive coordinator Pete Golding says. Instead, true freshman Brian Branch has really stepped up, along with Malachi Moore. Both seem to have benefited from the extra film study and off-field instruction coaches were able to do over the summer.

"They’re both young players and they both have shown the potential to play the position and to play winning football at the position," says Saban—which for him is a huge compliment. "It’s certainly a position of need for us. We talked before about losing four starters out of five guys last year and a lot of experience, and Patrick Surtain could obviously play star but he’s so valuable at corner you hate to move him in there. Marcus Banks and Josh Jobe have both made significant progress at corner, but those two guys have shown promise and hopefully they’re going to be able to help us this year.” —Christopher Walsh, BamaCentral

Georgia

There aren't going to be any questions about Georgia's defense this fall, which places the majority of the concerns on the offensive side of the football. With the loss of four starters along the offensive line, you could start there. There are certainly questions about the inexperience at the wide receiver position as well, and with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who is going to face an All-SEC schedule after an extremely condensed and altered offseason.

Amid of all the questions about the offense, though, the first has to be the quarterback position, simply because we still don't know who the signal-caller is going to be. Jamie Newman and JT Daniels are talented options, but they provide separate skill sets and therefore much different offensive attacks. With Newman, expect to see an RPO-based running game; with Daniels, expect more of a traditional spread attack. Either way, Monken's history as an offensive coordinator will show you his offensive success is based solely on explosive plays. —Brooks Austin, DawgsDaily

Is Spencer Rattler the next great Sooners quarterback? Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

Four straight years of Heisman finalists (including back-to-back wins by Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray) have elevated expectations for Spencer Rattler to ridiculous levels. Rattler, who was officially named the Sooners' starter this week, was made the No. 2 favorite in Vegas to win the Heisman this year with 9/1 odds, behind only Trevor Lawrence.

Rattler might have better arm talent than Murray or Mayfield. He's a redshirt freshman from Phoenix who played in just three games last year, a former five-star prospect at Pinnacle High School who won the Elite 11 competition but spent most of 2019 as third string behind Jalen Hurts—and behind this year’s competition, sophomore Tanner Mordecai. A hamstring injury in training camp hindered Mordecai, however, and presumably opened the door for Rattler. Here's the thing: With Lincoln Riley calling plays, everyone back on the offensive line and an improving defense, Rattler probably doesn’t need to win the Heisman—he just needs live up to unrealistic expectations. —John E. Hoover, AllSooners

Florida

Will Florida be able to replicate its pass-game success from a year ago, as Kyle Trask enters a season as a starting quarterback for the first time since his freshman year of high school?

Stepping in for the injured Feleipe Franks, the Gators finished with the nation's No. 16 passing offense with Trask at the helm. Five key contributors, all having caught at least 20 passes in 2019, are now in the NFL, leaving Trask with several high-potential weapons—and also loads of inexperienced depth—at wide receiver. Tight end Kyle Pitts offers a huge boost, but Florida will depend on Trevon Grimes, Jacob Copeland, Kadarius Toney and others to take a big step forward in Dan Mullen's spread offense.

Mullen appears confident Trask can overcome the loss of veteran production, noting his "graduate-level" progressions last week. Without a spring camp amid the pandemic, however, Trask and his young weapons missed key time to jell. If that lost time proves pivotal, Florida will know early on: The Gators face the reigning No. 29 and No. 31 defenses in the nation—Texas A&M and LSU, respectively—back to back in Weeks 3 and 4. —Zach Goodall, AllGators

Notre Dame

It took a while, but Notre Dame has finally developed a level of consistency under head coach Brian Kelly. With the talent and experience returning, there is little doubt that Kelly's squad will once again be a quality football team. What is lacking, however, is the ability to win the "big games." Notre Dame has not defeated an opponent that finished the season ranked in the top 10 since it knocked off Michigan State in 2013.

To get over that hump, Irish quarterback Ian Book must play better when the lights are the brightest. Book's numbers the last two seasons are impressive on the surface (23–3 record as a starter, 5,662 pass yards, 826 rush yards, 61 total touchdowns), but he hasn't been able to make enough plays against the best teams on the schedule.

In his last three games against a ranked Power 5 opponent, Book completed just 50.9% of his throws, averaged only 169.3 passing yards per game and had as many touchdowns as interceptions (three). If Book can play against Clemson and other top opponents like he does against everyone else, the Irish offense could be elite. —Bryan Driskell, Irish Breakdown

Oklahoma State

Just a few weeks ago, the biggest question for the Cowboys was how far along quarterback Spencer Sanders has come heading into his second season as the starter and having had time during the pandemic to study with Mike Gundy’s handpicked new quarterback coach, Tim Rattay.

Instead, the biggest question now is the protection for Sanders and the blockers that will allow running back Chuba Hubbard, wide receiver Tylan Wallace and the Cowboys' offensive skill set to do their thing. There were four returning starters on that line, but fifth-year senior tackle Dylan Galloway retired because of shoulder injuries and then guard Bryce Bray was let go due to a violation of team conduct.

The transfer addition of West Virginia starter Josh Sills helps, but offensive line coach Charlie Dickey has a challenge developing some young replacements to step up. While working for Bill Snyder at Kansas State, that was a trademark of Dickey’s work, including future pros in B.J. Finney and Cody Whitehair. Names to remember here are guard Cole Birmingham and tackle Hunter Anthony, to go with senior center Ry Schneider and senior tackle Teven Jenkins, an NFL prospect. —Robert Allen, Pokes Report

Terrace Marshall Jr. is the new LSU No. 1 receiver after Ja'Marr Chase opted out. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LSU

Two days ago, the biggest question hovering around LSU was how the program would replace the production of nearly 20 departed players from its championship season. Sunday's news only added more fuel to the fire when it was reported that junior receiver Ja'Marr Chase would opt out of the 2020 season.

The loss of Chase is a huge blow to the record-setting offense and opens up a new can of worms. Chase set SEC records in 2019 with 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns en route to a Biletnikoff Award win. Replacing that level of production will be nearly impossible, but the Tigers now must rely on Terrace Marshall as the No. 1 receiver. Freshman tight end Arik Gilbert and senior receiver Racey McMath will also be asked to carry out bigger roles with the offense. Players to watch who could earn significantly more playing time with Chase's departure include sophomore Trey Palmer and freshmen Koy Moore and Kayshon Boutte. —Glen West, LSUCountry

Texas A&M

It’s not easy to pick a question mark on a team that returns all but five starters from 2019, but the Aggies did lose a key cog on the defensive front. Justin Madubuike had 11 1/2 tackles for loss last year, including five sacks, before jumping early to the NFL draft. While the D-line position group remains strong and experienced, Madubuike, a third-round selection in the draft, leaves a giant hole. A&M got some rather bad news recently with projected starting cornerback Elijah Blades’s opting out of the 2020 season. Blades, a junior college transfer last year, started six games in 2019. —Ross Dellenger

Cincinnati

The Bearcats didn't stretch the field much last season, mostly due to a lack of big-play receivers. They ranked ninth in the AAC in pass plays of 20 or more yards and 10th in passes of 30-plus yards. No returning receiver caught more than two touchdown passes last year. So Luke Fickell refurbished the wideout corps in the offseason, bringing in a junior-college transfer (Dalrone Donaldson) and transfers from Notre Dame (Michael Young) and Arkansas (Jordan Jones). They will team with holdovers Alex Pierce (a team-high 652 receiving yards in 2019) and Jayshon Jackson (17 catches for 171 yards). Turning some short throws into big gains would improve a passing attack that ranked 97th nationally in yards per attempt (6.8). —Pat Forde

Texas

After a disappointing 8–5 campaign last year, Texas head coach Tom Herman turned over most of his staff in the offseason by welcoming in seven new assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and defensive coordinator Chris Ash. Will Yurcich get the most out of senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger and what might be the deepest and most talented Longhorn backfield in over a decade? On the other side of the ball, Ash inherits eight returning starters and brings a simplified system with the hopes of allowing his players to think less and play faster. Will it be enough to engineer major improvement for a group that finished No. 97 in the country in total defense a year ago? —Chris Dukes, LonghornsCountry

Auburn

What’s not a question mark on the Plains? From the defensive line to the offensive line, from the backfield to the secondary, the Tigers have issues. The top issue, though: a ground attack that will miss its two-year leading rusher, JaTarvious "Boobee" Whitlow, and basically the entire offensive line. Auburn’s O-line is completely new, aside from Nick Brahms, who started the last five games last season after unseating Caleb Kim.

While loaded with talent at running back, Whitlow’s absence will almost certainly be felt, especially with such an inexperienced front and—gulp—one of the toughest schedules in the nation. Auburn got a stiff draw in the 10-game conference-only SEC slate, one that includes typical games against LSU, Georgia and Alabama with two additional cross-divisional opponents in South Carolina and Tennessee. —R.D.

Memphis

Everything looked peachy on the offensive side of the ball until Sunday, when all-purpose terror Kenneth Gainwell opted out of the season, citing COVID-19 concerns (he has had four family members die from the virus). The running back had more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage last season and scored 16 touchdowns, accounting for 42% of Memphis's rushing attempts and 56% of its rushing yards. With the Tigers' first game coming Saturday, his absence leaves a huge void for new head coach Ryan Silverfield to fill in short order. The next man up is Rodrigues Clark, a sophomore who has drawn rave reviews from the coaching staff this preseason. Clark had only 26 carries for 85 yards last season. The leading returning rusher is Kylan Watkins, who had 325 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. —P.F.

Sam Howell is looking to build on an excellent freshman season for the Tar Heels. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina

The Tar Heels are one of the most questioned teams in college football. The defense is improving, and every position on both sides of the ball is building depth. However, the success of this season will come down to quarterback Sam Howell. He was sensational as a true freshman last year, throwing for 3,641 yards and 38 touchdowns. Pair that with only seven interceptions and a 61.4% completion rate, and the expectations are extremely high for Howell.

Since returning to Chapel Hill, Howell looks to have the authority that UNC is looking for. He has trimmed down and looks very confident taking snaps. The coaching staff has consistently complimented his dedication in the film room. He has studied every throw of his from last year, and he has also been digging into tape of the likes of Joe Burrow. Howell will have the benefit of one of the best skill groups in college football, with his entire receiving corps and top two rushers returning. UNC finished 7–6 last year, with those six games being decided by a total of 24 points. If Howell takes a significant jump, the Tar Heels could make a big splash this season. —Jonah Lossiah, AllTarHeels

Florida State

The offense. Can the 'Noles get back to those explosive, balanced units that Jimbo Fisher once crafted? They haven’t cracked the top 50 in total offense since 2016, and two of those units were in the triple digits—a three-year slump that’s resulted in an 18–20 record and a midseason coach firing. Get this: Over those three seasons, FSU has failed to break the 20-point barrier 14 times. Fourteen!

It’s time for the offense and QB James Blackman to get into gear. New coach Mike Norvell amassed some fierce offensive attacks during a successful run at Memphis, but the competition gets stiffer in the ACC, especially adding Notre Dame onto a schedule that already includes North Carolina and Clemson. —R.D.

Appalachian State

For the past two years, the Mountaineers have led the Sun Belt in rushing defense. That 3–4 defense was keyed by a swarming linebacker corps that now must be rebuilt. Three senior linebackers who accounted for a combined 286 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 10 sacks last year have departed. Defensive coordinator Dale Jones, who has coached at App State every season since 2005 except for spending last year at Louisville, has one impact linebacker to build around in D'Marco Jackson. The junior is the team's leading returning tackler, having produced 60 stops last season. The rest of the group is athletic and fast but inexperienced, and it may lack a true thumper. —P.F.