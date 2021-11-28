REPORT: Florida Expected to Name Head Coach

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    REPORT: Billy Napier to be Named Head Coach at Florida

    According to Yahoo's Pete Thamel, current Louisiana Lafayette head coach Billy Napier is set to take over in Gainesville and the Gator's head coach.
    The Florida Gators fired Dan Mullen a week ago, and it seems as though they have landed their next head coach. According to Yahoo's Pete Thamel, current Louisiana Lafayette head coach Billy Napier is set to take over in Gainesville and the Gator's head coach. 

    Billy Napier had very little to offer about reportedly being the leading candidate for the Florida Gators' head coaching gig following Louisiana-Lafayette's 21-16 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. 

    "No decision has been made yet," Napier said in a Saturday evening press conference, asked about the rumor mill. "We're still certainly evaluating everything, and I think the main thing here is that our focus is on this team, this group, and the work that's left to be done.

    "You know, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it."

    According to the reports surfacing Sunday morning, it sounds like they will be crossing that bridge pretty soon. 

