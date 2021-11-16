UPDATE: Milton Doubtful Against Charleston Southern, Smart Says

Georgia's injury list continues to get bigger each week; it feels like the Bulldogs, as the current unanimous number one team in the country, is also one of the most banged-up teams this season.

Georgia's running back room was one of the country's deepest in the country coming into 2021. They returned both starting tailbacks from a season ago, Zamir White and James Cook returned for senior seasons between the hedges. So far this season, the moves by both to come back for another year look to be paying off.

As for the backs behind them, all they can do is wait their turn as did White and Cook did behind the likes of D'Andre Swift, Elijah Holyfield, and Brian Herrien in the younger years of their career in Athens. Milton was one of the most prized additions to Georgia's 2020 recruiting class as one of the top running backs in the class, continuing the long-standing tradition at Georgia of stocking up talent in the backfield.

As a freshman, Milton burst onto the scene with his strong, physical runs, resembling Nick Chubb in a way, until he suffered a similar knee strain against Florida. Milton was tackled awkwardly and sprained his knee, knocking him out of the lineup until the bowl game matchup with Cincinnati, finishing the 2020 season with 193 yards on 35 carries.

His 2021 season got off to a strong start as Georgia's current third-leading rusher with 243 yards on 49 carries through six games, and he even scored his first rushing touchdown.

The sophomore back has been out of action since following the win over Kentucky, where Milton sprained a ligament in his knee in the leadup to the Florida game.

Smart offered an update today on Milton during his press conference listing the young back as doubtful for action this Saturday versus Charleston Southern but probable for a return versus Georgia Tech the following week.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - Doubtful

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - Questionable

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

