Bold Predictions for Kentucky vs Georgia

No. 1 ranked Georgia plays host to No. 11 ranked Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. We bring you our bold predictions for the contest.

Georgia is a 22.0 point favorite on Saturday as they take on the No. 11 ranked Kentucky Wildcats according to SI Sportsbook. It's quite a large spread for such a ranked match-up, but most of the experts in the industry seem to believe that Georgia is going to control this football game from start to finish.

So, assuming Georgia does indeed handle their business in a convincing fashion, there should be some pretty notable performance. We are going to take a stab at predicting those breakout performances in a BOLD way.

85 total rushes in the game

Over the last four games — two for Kentucky, and two for Georgia — these two football teams have averaged 44.75 rushing attempts per game. The argument can be made, especially in Georgia's case, that these teams ran the ball as much as they did because they were up by multiple scores late into the football game, and that very well could be the case.

However, on the season, Georgia is running the ball on 62.9% of downs and Kentucky is sitting at 61.5%. It's going to be a ground and pound football game that's for sure.

Zamir White Goes for 100 Yards

Zamir White hasn't gone for more than a hundred yards since December 12th of 2020 against Missouri. He gets back into the century club this weekend. He's coming off arguably his best performance of the season against Auburn, make several extremely impressive and physical runs against the Tigers with not a lot of room to work with. Kentucky has a banged upfront on the defensive side of the football and Georgia should be able to control the line of scrimmage.

Georgia Covers, BIG

Kentucky is down three starters heading into this weekend's matchup, and despite the ranking, they haven't exactly played a murder's row just yet. They have the 53rd ranked strength of schedule to date compared to Georgia's No. 1 ranked schedule.

Kentucky has beaten a (3-3) Missouri team by 7 points. They beat the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga by 5 points. They have a 6 point win over South Carolina, and they have a 7 point win over Florida.

They haven't exactly dominated their mediocre schedule.

