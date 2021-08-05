Branson Robinson Makes SI99

SI All-American has released their initial SI99 rankings for the class of 2022, and Georgia Football commit Branson Robinson comes in at No. 59 overall.

Robinson, a recent Georgia commit, is the highest-ranked player from the state of Mississippi, and the second-highest ranked Georgia commit on the SI99 list.

Here's what the SI All-American staff had to say about Robinson.

Muscle memes aside, Robinson is a churning running back that will remind Georgia fans of some of the best to suit up in the red and black. He presses the line of scrimmage well, with great lean and decisiveness, with the natural ability to get to top speed in just a few steps. Perhaps the most impressive lateral worker among the nation’s best, the jump cut and deceleration ability creates running lanes in and of itself. Robinson displays patience, great contact balance and plenty of power through initial contact for the extra yard. Combine it with enough breakaway speed and serviceable pass-catching ability and the heaviest back on this list will still project for all three downs. If we're banking on a big senior season propelling one of the best even higher, Robinson would be it.

The SI All-American staff will re-rank the positions and overall rankings at the conclusion of the 2021 football season, and Robinson is a strong candidate to vault up the rankings with a great senior season.

