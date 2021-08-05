Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Branson Robinson Makes SI99

SI All-American has released their initial SI99 rankings for the class of 2022, and Georgia Football commit Branson Robinson comes in at No. 59 overall.
Author:
Publish date:

SI All-American has released their initial SI99 rankings for the class of 2022, and Georgia Football commit Branson Robinson comes in at No. 59 overall. 

Robinson, a recent Georgia commit, is the highest-ranked player from the state of Mississippi, and the second-highest ranked Georgia commit on the SI99 list. 

Here's what the SI All-American staff had to say about Robinson. 

Muscle memes aside, Robinson is a churning running back that will remind Georgia fans of some of the best to suit up in the red and black. He presses the line of scrimmage well, with great lean and decisiveness, with the natural ability to get to top speed in just a few steps. Perhaps the most impressive lateral worker among the nation’s best, the jump cut and deceleration ability creates running lanes in and of itself. Robinson displays patience, great contact balance and plenty of power through initial contact for the extra yard. Combine it with enough breakaway speed and serviceable pass-catching ability and the heaviest back on this list will still project for all three downs. If we're banking on a big senior season propelling one of the best even higher, Robinson would be it.

The SI All-American staff will re-rank the positions and overall rankings at the conclusion of the 2021 football season, and Robinson is a strong candidate to vault up the rankings with a great senior season. 

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

A5D11430-7078-43F2-BB6F-CBEAC2897AB5
News

Branson Robinson Makes SI99

EC7A5538-7EF4-443D-A042-6BE933A9A27A
News

ICYMI: Christen Miller Sets Commitment Date

img-2384-1
News

Where Does UGA Stand with Jaheim Singletary?

585C2713-06C8-469E-8A95-9BA9457AAB18
News

Georgia Commit Malaki Starks Makes SI99

937359EB-8244-4578-BC94-28F771EE37B0
Recruiting

Prediction - 2022 Will be the year of the FLIP for UGA

USATSI_16423940
News

Pac-12 President Calls SEC "Predatory", talks of Merging Conferences

526A645B-E626-409E-99C5-856E1C7087C2
News

Azeez Ojulari Has "A Bit of a Jump" on Other Rookies Because of Time at Georgia

210316_ajw_fb_practice_1074 (1)
News

NIL Update: Kelee Ringo Announces Multiple Partnerships