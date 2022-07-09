Skip to main content

Whit Weeks Makes his College Decision

Where has Whit Weeks decided he'll be playing football next fall?

Watkinsville, Georgia, native Whit Weeks has made his college decision and is now verbally committed to continuing his football career at LSU next fall.

Weeks, an Oconee County High School product, is the No. 51 linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which has him as a three-star prospect. He suddenly announced his top schools and announced his decision date Friday afternoon. 

Weeks now joins the Tigers' class that is riding a ton of momentum with a string of recent commitments, none of which being bigger than Jalen Brown, a five-star wide receiver who chose Baton Rouge over staying in his native state of Florida and going to Miami. 

Weeks takes the Tigers class up to 14 total commits so far and becomes just the eighth commit in the month of July alone for LSU and their new head coach Brian Kelly. 

Georgia Football 2023 Commits 

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB
