BREAKING: Addae Taking Miami Defensive Backs Job

Sources told SI Dawgs Daily early Monday morning that Georgia defensive back coach Jahmile Addae was the "number one target" for the Miami Hurricanes coaching staff. New head coach Mario Cristobal is just two months into his tenure, already putting together an outstanding staff.

Sources have now confirmed that following a meeting with the Georgia staff, Addae has notified Georgia he will be taking the job with the Hurricanes.

Cristobal signed the top-ranked recruiting class in Florida without officially announcing any hires at both the defensive and offensive coordinating positions following the closing of the national signing day periods. However, both hires were made official over the last five days. The Hurricanes opted for former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele for the same role and Josh Gattis to serve as offensive coordinator, the same title he held at Michigan.

Addae, a former Florida native, will now head back closer to home to serve in a similar role at Miami to the one he held during the 2021 season in Athens, the lone season for Addae at the University of Georgia after leaving West Virginia to take up the same role at Georgia this past offseason.

An up-and-coming coach in the industry is now heading south following a national championship-winning season with the Bulldogs. He helped develop a secondary that replaced four starters from the 2020 season. Under his guidance, redshirt freshman cornerback Kelee Ringo capped off an impressive first year in the starting lineup for Georgia; going down in history as the player to clinch Georgia's first national championship since 1980 when he picked off Alabama's Bryce Young before returning it 79-yards for a touchdown to extend Georgia's lead to 33-18.

