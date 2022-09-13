Kickers across the NFL in week one had a rough weekend and former Georgia kicker, Rodrigo Blankenship was one of them and as a result, the Indianapolis Colts have announced that they are waving the former Bulldog.

In Sunday's game, Blankenship missed a crucial game-winning field goal in overtime during the Colts' first game of the season, and the game would end up finishing in a tie against the Texans.

Blankenship was entering his third year in the league this season. In those three seasons, he was 52/55 on extra point attempts and 45/54 on regular field goal attempts, compiling an 83.3 field goal made percentage.

Kickers in the professional football league have been known to be kept on short leashes, and unfortunately for Blankenship, his miss on Sunday has ended his time in Indianapolis.

Despite recent struggles, Blankenship has put up a solid career thus far. In 2020, Blankenship made the All-Rookie team while also leading the league in points scored that season with 139. While this does not mean the end of his professional football career, it is certainly a tough break for the former Bulldog. Hopefully, he can land back up on his feet in a new environment with a new team in the near future.

