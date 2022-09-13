Skip to main content

BREAKING: Colts waive former Bulldog Rodrigo Blankenship

Former Georgia Bulldog, Rodrigo Blankenship, has been waived by the Indianapolis Colts following Sunday's game.

Kickers across the NFL in week one had a rough weekend and former Georgia kicker, Rodrigo Blankenship was one of them and as a result, the Indianapolis Colts have announced that they are waving the former Bulldog. 

In Sunday's game, Blankenship missed a crucial game-winning field goal in overtime during the Colts' first game of the season, and the game would end up finishing in a tie against the Texans. 

Blankenship was entering his third year in the league this season. In those three seasons, he was 52/55 on extra point attempts and 45/54 on regular field goal attempts, compiling an 83.3 field goal made percentage. 

Kickers in the professional football league have been known to be kept on short leashes, and unfortunately for Blankenship, his miss on Sunday has ended his time in Indianapolis. 

Despite recent struggles, Blankenship has put up a solid career thus far. In 2020, Blankenship made the All-Rookie team while also leading the league in points scored that season with 139. While this does not mean the end of his professional football career, it is certainly a tough break for the former Bulldog. Hopefully, he can land back up on his feet in a new environment with a new team in the near future. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_2017-X2
News

Player Props Released: Stetson Bennett Projected for Another Big Day

By Brooks Austin
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_0653-X4
News

Kirby Smart States Needs for Improvement After Two Weeks

By Harrison Reno
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_1877
News

Stranger to Stetson: Bennett to Face South Carolina for First Time

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_18861207
News

Staggering Stat Shows Jordan Davis Already Paying Dividends for Eagles

By Harrison Reno
B4E8E645-788C-4C26-9854-22C8D4620325
News

Kirby Smart Updates Georgia Injury Report Prior to South Carolina

By Brooks Austin
C12402AE-557B-490C-BE2A-794464D40646
News

What the Stats Tell Us About Stetson Bennett's Improvement

By Brooks Austin
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_2885
News

Georgia vs South Carolina Odds, Betting Line

By Jonathan Williams
20220910UGA_vsSamford0535-L
News

Grade Report: How the Offense Performed vs Samford

By Harrison Reno