Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 2 Georgia Hosts Samford

Georgia will host the Samford Bulldogs for the home opener.

Week two of college football is upon us. A week after Georgia dismantled then No. 11 ranked Oregon 49-3 inside Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium saw the Bulldogs move up into the No. 2 spot in both the AP and Coaches poll, jumping the Ohio State Buckeyes. 

Georgia will have its home opener against the fellow Bulldogs Samford. A 52-point underdog is fresh off a 27-17 win over a respectable Kennesaw State University football program. 

With that being said, the expectation is for Georgia to give a lot of opportunities to its youth in a non-competitive football game, despite the weather forecast calling for rain.

If the 52% forecast for rain is correct, it will be the first game Georgia has played in the rain in over a year. The Bulldogs avoided rain in all of its 15-games a year ago. 

How to Watch Samford @ Georgia

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.
  • Game time: 4:00 pm ET
  • TV: SECNetwork
  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
