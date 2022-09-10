Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 2 Georgia Hosts Samford

Week two of college football is upon us. A week after Georgia dismantled then No. 11 ranked Oregon 49-3 inside Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium saw the Bulldogs move up into the No. 2 spot in both the AP and Coaches poll, jumping the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Georgia will have its home opener against the fellow Bulldogs Samford. A 52-point underdog is fresh off a 27-17 win over a respectable Kennesaw State University football program.

With that being said, the expectation is for Georgia to give a lot of opportunities to its youth in a non-competitive football game, despite the weather forecast calling for rain.

If the 52% forecast for rain is correct, it will be the first game Georgia has played in the rain in over a year. The Bulldogs avoided rain in all of its 15-games a year ago.

How to Watch Samford @ Georgia

Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.

Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: SECNetwork

SECNetwork Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

