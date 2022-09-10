Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 2 Georgia Hosts Samford
Week two of college football is upon us. A week after Georgia dismantled then No. 11 ranked Oregon 49-3 inside Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium saw the Bulldogs move up into the No. 2 spot in both the AP and Coaches poll, jumping the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Georgia will have its home opener against the fellow Bulldogs Samford. A 52-point underdog is fresh off a 27-17 win over a respectable Kennesaw State University football program.
With that being said, the expectation is for Georgia to give a lot of opportunities to its youth in a non-competitive football game, despite the weather forecast calling for rain.
If the 52% forecast for rain is correct, it will be the first game Georgia has played in the rain in over a year. The Bulldogs avoided rain in all of its 15-games a year ago.
How to Watch Samford @ Georgia
- Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SECNetwork
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
