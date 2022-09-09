We are under 24 hours away from the kickoff for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs as they take on Samford at home. As they've done in the years past, the official Georgia Football Twitter account has released its game trailer.

A week removed from the 49-3 dominating win over Oregon, the Georgia Bulldogs are moving onto its second game of the season, Samford; this game will couple as the home opener and will mark the first time the defending national champs have played a game inside Sanford Stadium since hoisting the trophy back in January.

Georgia, a 52-point favorite in this game, according to the Wynn Casino, should have the opportunity to play a lot of youth in the middle to late stages of the contest. Despite the weather forecasting stating there is a 52% chance of rain come kick-off at 4 PM eastern standard time.

How to Watch Samford @ Georgia

Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.

Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: SECNetwork

SECNetwork Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

