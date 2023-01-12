Darnell Washington Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Georgia football tight end Darnell Washington has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft according to his Instagram feed.

In a statement released on Instagram, Darnell Washington thanked everyone involved in his career to date, including Dawg fans.

"I would like to start off by thanking God for blessing me with the opportunity to do what I love, for guiding me throughout my football journey, and allowing all of these opportunities to open up for me. To my family, thank you for supporting me as I attempted to turn my dreams into reality. I will forever be grateful for all the sacrifices made by those around me that gave me the opportunity to play the game of football. It is truly a blessing to have each and every one of you in my life.

To all of my coaches and support staff that I've come across back home in Las Vegas and during my time in Athens; Thank you for always believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to attend the University of Georgia. The lessons learned and friendships formed helped build me into the man I am today.

To my teammates; I will always carry our experiences, memories, and brotherhoods with me.

To DAWG nation; Thank you for the consistent support. You are the best in the world and it was an honor to play in front of you. My time in Athens has come to an end as I work to pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL. I'm excited to announce that I will be declaring for the NFL Draft."

Return Announcements

DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023

RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

DT, Jalen Carter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft

TE, Darnell Washington has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft



Current Transfer List:

Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)

Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)

Brett Seither, TE (Portal)

Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Jamal Merriweather, OT

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

CJ Allen, LB

Tyler Williams, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Daniel Harris, DB

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN