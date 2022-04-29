Defensive tackle DeVonte Wyatt comes off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers have selected Georgia defensive tackle DeVonte Wyatt.

One of the most often overlooked prospects in Georgia's star-studded defensive line last season, Wyatt continues to justify those who believe the former Georgia defensive tackle is a first-round caliber defensive lineman in a deep defensive line class.

A standout performer from this year's edition of the Reese's Senior Bowl has seen his stock rise tremendously over the last few weeks after finishing off his collegiate career in 2021 with 39 tackles, seven of which were for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Wyatt's ability to get off the line of scrimmage and attack blockers was shown even in the 40-yard as he ran an official 4.77 time. Wyatt shot up draft boards in the final months of the process with an impressive set of measurables and a strong closing to his collegiate career.

One of the most versatile defensive linemen in the draft as Wyatt can play anywhere from a zero-technique (nose tackle) to a 5-technique (defensive end).

