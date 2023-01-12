Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to sources. On3.com was the first to report.

He becomes the fourth Georgia Bulldog to enter the portal since the window opened back in early December. Players have until January 18th to enter this cycle, or else they have to wait until May.

Singletary came to Georgia as a part of the 2022 signing class, so didn't spend much time in Athens. Though with Kamari Lassiter set to return, Daylen Everette seemingly above him on the depth chart, as well as Nyland Green still on the roster, with four more defensive backs entering the room via the 2023 signing class, the roster was getting rather deep at the corner position.

Return Announcements

DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023

RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

DT, Jalen Carter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft

S, Chris Smith has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft

Current Transfer List:

Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)

Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)

Brett Seither, TE (Portal)

Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Jamal Merriweather, OT

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

CJ Allen, LB

Tyler Williams, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Daniel Harris, DB

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN