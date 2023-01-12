BREAKING: Georgia corner enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to sources. On3.com was the first to report.
He becomes the fourth Georgia Bulldog to enter the portal since the window opened back in early December. Players have until January 18th to enter this cycle, or else they have to wait until May.
Singletary came to Georgia as a part of the 2022 signing class, so didn't spend much time in Athens. Though with Kamari Lassiter set to return, Daylen Everette seemingly above him on the depth chart, as well as Nyland Green still on the roster, with four more defensive backs entering the room via the 2023 signing class, the roster was getting rather deep at the corner position.
Return Announcements
- DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
- RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023
Draft Declarations
- DT, Jalen Carter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- S, Chris Smith has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
Current Transfer List:
- Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
- Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
- Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
- Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class
BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.
- CJ Allen, LB
- Damon Wilson, EDGE
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Jamal Merriweather, OT
- Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
- Monroe Freeling, OT
- Raylen Wilson, LB
- Joenel Aguero, DB
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Pearce Spurlin, TE
- Gabe Harris, Edge
- Bo Hughley, OT
- Tyler Williams, WR
- AJ Harris, DB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Lawson Luckie, TE
- Kelton Smith, IOL
- Roderick Robinson II, RB
- Joshua Miller, IOL
- Yazeed Haynes, WR
- Peyton Woodring, K
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Will Snellings, LS
- Chris Peal, DB
