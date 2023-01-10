Skip to main content

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title

Tight End Brett Seither has officially entered the portal according to his social feeds.

The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If players don't transfer within that window, they must wait until May following spring practice to enter the transfer portal.

Tight End Brett Seither has officially entered the portal according to his social feeds. 

Seither has been with the Bulldogs for the last four seasons. He saw game action in each of those seasons and saw action this season as a reserve in 10 total games. He was part of Georgia's 2019 recruiting class and was rated as a three-star prospect, according to 247sports.  

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates an official LOI has been turned in.

Italics indicate the player is already enrolled and practicing.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Screen Shot 2023-01-10 at 11.42.23 AM
News

Where to Find National Championship Merchandise for Sale

By Christian Kirby II
Screen Shot 2023-01-10 at 11.03.20 AM
News

Georgia to Hold Parade for 2nd Straight National Title

By Christian Kirby II
20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_4728
News

Kirby Smart Talks the Significance of Georgia Finishing Undefeated

By Jonathan Williams
20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_4615-X4
News

Everything Kirby Smart Had to Say Following Georgia's National Title Win

By Christian Goeckel
3M6A6582
News

LOOK: Photo Gallery From National Title Win over TCU

By Brooks Austin
AB6I3805-X4
Football

Javon Bullard Shines in the Biggest Moments Once Again

By Christian Goeckel
Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Javon Bullard post National Title Presser
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett Press Conference After National Title

By Jonathan Williams
AH2I7900-X4
News

Kirby Smart Calls Stetson Bennett the "Greatest Dawg of All Time"

By Christian Goeckel