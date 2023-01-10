BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title

The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If players don't transfer within that window, they must wait until May following spring practice to enter the transfer portal.

Tight End Brett Seither has officially entered the portal according to his social feeds.

Seither has been with the Bulldogs for the last four seasons. He saw game action in each of those seasons and saw action this season as a reserve in 10 total games. He was part of Georgia's 2019 recruiting class and was rated as a three-star prospect, according to 247sports.

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates an official LOI has been turned in.

Italics indicate the player is already enrolled and practicing.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Jamal Merriweather, OT

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

Tyler Williams, WR

Raymond Cottrell, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

Current Transfer List:

Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)

Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)

Brett Seither, TE (Portal)

