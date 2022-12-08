Skip to main content

BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia

Georgia has landed yet another commitment on the recruiting trail in the form of linebacker Jadon Perlotte. How did we get here? He sits down with Dawgs Daily.

It may seem early for a 2025 football player to commit to their future college program. After all, the class of '25 still has two full seasons of football left to be played on the prep level before they can even sign their national letter of intent. 

That may be the case for the majority of prospects and programs in the country. However, when a five-star from your backyard calls up their local dream school and wants to be a part of the program, you don't hesitate. 

That's the case with five-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte. The 6'4, 215-pound sophomore linebacker committed to Georgia. Perlotte received an offer from Georgia before ever even playing a high school snap, having gotten the offer following a spring practice evaluation period at Buford high school. 

Perlotte has quite the sophomore tape for the formerly No. 1 ranked Buford Wolves. They asked the young backer to play out in space for the majority of the season, tasking him with clouding the passing lanes while running the alley against the run. 

Perlotte joins Jabree Colman — 2025 running back out of Pennsylvania — as the lone commits in the 2025 class. His commitment came as a bit of a shock with regard to the suddenness of the decision. This is one of the nation's top-50 caliber football players locking it down in December of his sophomore year. He will undoubtedly be pursued by the rest of college football's heavy hitters up until signing day, there's no question about that.

We had the opportunity to sit down with Perlotte to talk about his commitment. 

