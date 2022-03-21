Skip to main content

Breaking: Nico Iamaleava Makes College Decision

Nico Iamaleavea has just announced his commitment to Tennessee moments ago via social

2023 QB Nico Iamaleavea has just announced his commitment to Tennessee moments ago via social. The news comes on the heels of a multi-day visit to Knoxville with his entire family just a little over a week ago, which allowed him the opportunity to see more of the city, the campus, and bond even more with the coaching staff. 

Sources indicated to Volunteer Country coming out of the multi-day visit that the Vols had surged into the lead spot for him, and it certainly held true with the announcement now publicly revealed.

Credit Josh Heupel, Joey Halzle and Alex Golesh for working this recruitment tirelessly to land Iamaleava's commitment over Oregon, Georgia and Alabama, among others.

"They just need a couple of more pieces, and I think I would fit right into that and leading that team to big wins," Iamaleava previously told Sports Illustrated. " Coach Heupel pitched to me that he thinks I am a game-changer. I could come in and rebuild this back to the greatness that it was once at. Coach Heupel pitched to me that I have a chance to come in and compete with anyone and start as a freshman. Coach Halzle, we really didn't talk too much about football. He was asking me about my flight and if everything was treating me well. I really felt the love from Coach Halzle."

While the latest trip helped the Vols land his commitment, Heupel and the Vols made a move in Iamaleava's recruitment during a November visit, where they reiterated just how much of a priority he was for them. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

220316_mlm_fb_1springpractice_0080-X4
News

Takeaways from Week one of Spring Practice

By Jonathan Williams33 minutes ago
220316_mlm_fb_1springpractice_0178-X4
News

One Things Clear, UGA Players Ready to Move on From 2021 Title

By Jonathan Williams2 hours ago
220317_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0223-X2
News

Georgia’s Depth Being Tested Once Again

By Harrison Reno4 hours ago
05CA3D80-53A4-499B-A2E4-45823978F0F2
News

What UGA Learned From First Padded Practice

By Harrison RenoMar 19, 2022
9C2FC0AC-8E4C-44C7-931B-8EE8155F43AE
Recruiting

Top Ranked QB's Headline Georgia's Insane Visitor List

By Harrison RenoMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17902046
News

How Far is Georgia Basketball Away from Post-Season Play?

By Harrison RenoMar 18, 2022
220316_AJW_FB_PRO_DAY_2147-L
News

UPDATE: Quay Walker Georgia's Biggest NFL Draft Winner

By Jonathan WilliamsMar 18, 2022
220316_mlm_fb_1springpractice_0184-X4
News

First Look: Georgia Offensive Line Coach Stacy Searels

By Harrison RenoMar 18, 2022