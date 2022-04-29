Skip to main content

BREAKING: Quay Walker Drafted by the Green Bay Packers

Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker goes off the draft board.

With the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers have selected Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker.

Walker played in 15 games for Georgia this past season. He racked up 67 total tackles with 5.5 of those for a loss. He also contributed 1.5 sacks. His 67 tackles tied with third on the team with fellow linebacker Channing Tindall. 

Walker's rise to a starting role first came during the 2020 season when he filled in for an injured Monty Rice. Walker showed a lot of potential to be a Sunday player but still showed his youth, overshooting gaps against the run and getting lost in coverage. However, the Cordele, Ga. native showed a huge improvement from 2020 to 2021, being one of Georgia's best tacklers while offering positional versatility helping out as an edge rusher in the absence of Adam Anderson. 

At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Walker brings the height and weight of a prototypical NFL inside linebacker; the only thing the evaluators needed to see were his measurables once he showed up in Indianapolis. Walker arguably became one of Georgia's biggest risers after the combine with a 4.59 forty-yard time, making him one of the fastest backers in the class. 

He did see the spotlight like Nakobe Dean through his four seasons in Athens, and he held his own against some of the best in college football. 

