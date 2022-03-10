Skip to main content

BREAKING: Tom Crean Out as Georgia Head Basketball Coach

Tom Crean is out as the head men's basketball coach at the University of Georgia.

A tenure that can best be described as a rollercoaster ride over the last four seasons under the direction of head coach Tom Crean is coming to an end after what many perceived as a long farewell to the former Marquette and Indiana head basketball coach. 

The news of the firing of Tom Crean comes after Georgia was knocked out of the SEC Tournament by Vanderbilt, as the Commodores beat the Bulldogs 86-51. Most notably Vanderbilt built their lead after surrending just 14 first-half points, giving them a 35-14 lead over Georgia at the half.

The Athletic's Seth Emerson reported Thursday evening that Georgia will begin their coaching search as "Tom Crean is out as Georgia's men's basketball coach," Crean's departure from the program seemed to be one of the worst kept secrets following a string of bad results at the beginning of the season and being unable to turn them around as the season progressed. Georgia finished with a final record of 1-17 in SEC play, with just six wins overall giving them the third-worst winning percentage at .188 since the 1950s. 

