REPORT: Brian Kelly to LSU Seemingly All But Done

According to reports, the LSU Tigers are working to hire Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly.

The latest rumors, which have been confirmed by FootballScoop and Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, mention that Kelly is the latest target for LSU, who were reportedly ready to offer former Oklahoma and now USC head coach Lincoln Riley up to $12 million to take the job. One would assume that Kelly is being offered similar money.

Kelly is in year 12 at Notre Dame, the early signing period begins in 16 days and his team is making a push for a College Football Playoff berth. They have a real shot at the College Football Playoff and their head coach is seemingly making moves to become the next head coach in Baton Rouge.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports the deal is all but done with the LSU Tigers and an announcement could come as soon as Tuesday morning.

Kelly would be the second coach this week to leave a seemingly top 10 program for a program that is currently experiencing a rebuild. Though LSU's return to glory would be after a much shorter stint at the middling level of college football.

