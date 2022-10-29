Brock Bowers Climbs Up the Georgia History Ranks

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has just entered the top ten for career touchdown receptions in program history with 16. He is now tied with Hason Graham, Juan Daniels and Malcolm Mitchell.

Bowers very well could put up some historical numbers before he departs from Athens with still the rest of this season remaining and all of next year. The program record for receiving touchdowns is 30 held by Terrence Edwards. Bowers posted 13 receiving touchdowns a season ago and has already surpassed the halfway mark to Edwards' record. He would need seven more to move to tie AJ Green's record of 23 to move into second place on the list as well.

Coming into today's game against Florida, Bowers had racked up 1,275 career receiving yards, 19 total touchdowns and 1,413 career total offensive yards. He has been doing it all for Georgia on offense and continues to make the case for him not only being the best tight end in all of college football but one of the best players all-around as well. ,

Part of what makes Bowers so special is the versatility he possesses on offense. He excels as a threat in the passing game but he also has been getting it done rushing the ball as well with seven career carries, 138 yards, four touchdowns and averaging 19.7 yards per carry. He's the definition of an anomaly at the position and it's his wide spread of abilities that make him such a hard player to guard and a matchup nightmare for any and all defenses.

His career still has a lot of meat left on it and his list of accolades is quickly piling up. Bowers is setting up to be recognized as both one of the greatest players to rep the red and black and one of the most talented players to ever play his position in college football history.

