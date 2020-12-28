Vandagriff to Undergo Surgery This Week at UGA

The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Brock Vandagriff To Have Surgery on Torn PCL This Week

Georgia football signee, Brock Vandagriff is expected to enroll at the University of Georgia following his state championship game and immediately prepare for surgery.
Georgia football signee, Brock Vandagriff is the shining star of the 2021 signing class and he's expected to enroll at the University of Georgia at some point this week. And he will immediately undergo knee surgery to repair a torn PCL. 

According to sources, this is an injury Vandagriff suffered back in early November and has been playing the remainder of his high school career with the injury and a bulky knee brace. 

Vandagriff was expected to enter the program and immediately enter quite a loaded quarterback room and battle things out with 2020 QB signee, Carson Beck. However, with today's news and this week's impending surgery, Vandagriff will likely be redshirting for the 2021 season. 

This type of knee injury is the most uncommon of the ligament tears in an athlete's knee. The PCL ligament is located at the back of the knee and the recovery time for such an injury varies depending upon how severe the injury is. Georgia will begin that recovery clock almost as soon as Vandagriff arrives on campus. 

It's a sign of just how tough Vandagriff is and what kind of football player he is. To be playing the quarterback position with the athleticism and physicality that he does, all while on a compromised knee all to ensure his high school team has the best shot at a state title tells you everything you need to know about this young man. 

Vandagriff's injury only intensifies Georgia's need for JT Daniels to return for another season in 2021, and at the moment, all signs point to Daniels returning. Beck and Vandagriff will likely have to wait until the spring of 2022 to square off in what will be a highly anticipated battle between two incredibly talented young quarterbacks. 

