WATCH: Bryan McClendon Mic'd Up at Practice

Georgia had quite a few new additions to their coaching staff this offseason with one of them being Bryan McClendon who filled in after Cortez Hankton left for LSU. This is not the first time McClendon has been with Georgia's football program as he coached in Athens from 2007-2015 serving as a grad assistant, running back coach, wide receiver coach, and even interim Head Coach in his final season.

After serving a couple of seasons up at Oregon, McClendon is now back in Athens and it appears to have already settled in at UGA. Here is a look at the Bulldog's wide receiver coach mic'd up at practice.

Head coach Kirby Smart has expressed his early concerns about the wide receiver position, specifically talking about the lack of depth and experience at the position. The head coach went on to say, "Receiver and defensive back, in seven years, we have never been this thin. Never."

The good news for Georgia is that Coach McClendon has a lot of time put it in over his career at coaching wide receiver, so if there is anyone who can help Georgia get their receivers ready before the season, it's him. He brings the knowledge and based on what Georgia is advertising in the video that they posted, he also brings the juice and energy every single day at practice. A great mixture of attributes to have in a positions coach.

