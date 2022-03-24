Skip to main content

Former NFL Player Makes Insane Draft Prediction for Travon Walker

Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew released his latest NFL mock draft and made an insane prediction as to where some former Bulldogs will go in the draft.

With the NFL draft slowly creeping around the corner with every day that passes, it also means mock draft galore. Analysts and draft experts are making their predictions as to where players will land in the draft, and former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew made an insane prediction in his latest mock. 

Holistically, people have been raving about the University of Georgia and the players they are about to put into the league after the NFL combine event and their pro day. As a result, players have seen their draft stock skyrocket at the perfect time. One name, in particular, is defensive lineman, Travon Walker. 

Some analysts have had Walker going as high as No. 5 in this year's draft, but Jones-Drew certainly set the bar at its highest point with him predicting Walker to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick and going to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here is what the former NFL running back had to say about Walker: 

"With general manager Trent Baalke working to sign Cam Robinson to a long-term deal, the Jags go defense with this pick. Walker is coming off a great combine performance that has the scouting community buzzing, according to my colleague Bucky Brooks. The Georgia product gives the Jags a major boost up front as a versatile defender capable of playing anywhere on the D-line."

If Walker does indeed go first overall, he would be the first Bulldog to do so since quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2009 and the 5th player in program history to achieve that feat. 

Jones-Drew had three other Bulldogs joining Walker in the first round, and it wasn't the typical group of former Georgia players that the majority of people are predicting to be first-round picks with those names being Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Nakobe Dean, and then, of course, Walker as well. Jones-Drew however, subbed out Dean and slid in offensive lineman Jamaree Sayler being picked up late in the first round by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 31st pick. 

Salyer's draft stock for the most part has been hovering around the early second-day range so seeing his name inside the top 32 picks is certainly a bit of a surprise all things considered. Although, perhaps a team who could use the extra assistance upfront like the Bengals do view Salyer as a first-round worthy player and lock him down before anyone else has the chance to snatch him away from them.

Everything thus far in the NFL mock draft world is pointing towards a historical weekend during this year's NFL draft for Georgia and having one of their players go No. 1 overall and four total players being picked up on day one, would be exactly that. 

Historical. 

