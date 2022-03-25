Georgia Football fans are no stranger to the name Adonai Mitchell at this point, he made one of the biggest catches in program history and he's on the verge of becoming a star.

Georgia's Football program doesn't exactly have open practices. In five practices, head coach Kirby Smart has allowed media inside the facility for twenty total minutes where cameras were not allowed.

Needless to say, there's a concerted effort to keep things under wraps in Athens surrounding the defending National Champs. However, that doesn't stop word from spreading about a superstar emerging.

Adonai Mitchell is no stranger to Georgia fans. 2nd & 18, 8:16 left in the fourth quarter, Stetson Bennett drops back and completes a 40-yard touchdown strike to Mitchell over the outstretched Alabama defender to garner Georgia the lead in the national title.

It's arguably the biggest catch in program history, and according to sources, Mitchell is only scratching the surface of his stardom. It's virtually every day at this point, Mitchell will have people within the building raving about some miraculous catch he's made, or how he caught 80% of the footballs during 11on11 scrimmages.

And it's not just once in a while, it's every practice. At this point, it's a trend, but even more so a constant, No. 5 makes plays.

Georgia lost quite a talent in George Pickens to the NFL, and due to his absence in part to a torn ACL, it was Mitchell who garnered playing time as a true freshman in 2021. Now, as a sophomore with both Pickens and Jermaine Burton no longer a part of the program, Mitchell has the makings of a 1000-yard receiver.

Yes, those same predictions and expectations once placed on Jermaine Burton and George Pickens — to be the NEXT Georgia wide receiver to cross over 1,000 yards and join Terrence Edwards (2002) as the only ones to do it — are now on the shoulders of Adonai Mitchell.

It's a known fact in the college football world, Georgia hasn't had a first-round wide receiver in the draft since AJ Green, they haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2002 in a day and age of college football where Ohio State was 64 yards away from having three such receivers in a single season.

Those things are used against them on the recruiting trail, and if Adonai Mitchell can continue this track, he could squash those himself. From three-star receiver to 1k guy? That's a recruiting pitch if Kirby Smart's ever seen one.

