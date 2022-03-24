In what is his final high school semester, Georgia Football Darris Smith is doing some rather insane things on the track.

SI All-American released their SI99 rankings for the class of 2022, and Georgia Football commit Darris Smith came in at No. 98 overall.

The SI All-American staff was higher on Darris Smith than any other recruiting service for one reason. His upside as an athlete is nearly unmatched in this 2022 cycle.

It was a bet on traits, a bet that seems to be paying dividends before Smith even arrives on campus in Athens.

In what is his final high school semester, Darris Smith is doing some rather insane things on the track.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about Smith.

Smith has your typical Georgia 3-4 outside linebacker build. Long and strong, with great hand fighting ability. If Georgia can harness Smith’s aggressiveness, they’ll have another monster on their hands with pass rushing prowess. Smith uses his long arms to keep blockers at bay, and closes in on quarterbacks with his speed. If he can play with a bit more leverage and technique, with his athletic profile, he’ll be a force out on the edge for a long time. Smith has three-sport experience, including head-turning basketball ability. He was the region player of the year this spring with above-the-rim ability at his size, something we see on occasion on Friday nights, too.

Smith is still a raw prospect, don't mistake traits for talent at this very moment, but odds are those traits turn into an elite talent. It's now Chidera Uzo-Diribe's responsibility to ensure that Smith reaches his ceiling during his time in Athens.

Lord knows he did his job with regards to making Darris Smith an elite edge rusher. He's 6'6, 230 pounds, and does things like THAT on the track, and things like THIS on a basketball court, all while being an all-state football player.

