JUST IN: Georgia to Bring Back Former Staff Member

Just weeks after former wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton announced his decision to leave the University of Georgia for LSU following Georgia’s national championship win, Georgia has found a replacement for the former Louisiana native.

It did not take long for Kirby Smart to find a replacement as the Bulldogs will turn to a familiar face to take the opening on the coaching staff. Former longtime staff member under Mark Richt, Bryan McClendon will once again join the Georgia coaching staff.

McClendon previously served in Athens as the running backs coach from 2009 to 2014 before transitioning to receivers coach in 2015, the last season under head coach Mark Richt. A former wide receiver during his playing days for Georgia left Athens for Columbia, South Carolina, after the hiring of now Georgia’s special teams coordinator Will Muschamp as the Gamecocks’ head coach.

McClendon served two seasons as the co-offensive coordinator (2016-17) before being promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The former Bulldog would then leave Columbia for Eugene, Oregon, under then head coach Mario Cristobal where he spent the past two seasons.

McClendon is now set to make his way home according to a report from DawgsHQ.

