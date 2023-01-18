Bulldogs Fall 85-71 in Lexington

The Georgia Bulldogs came up short in their matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats tonight. After taking an 8 point lead into the 2nd half, the Bulldogs were outscored by 22 points in the 2nd half and lost 85-71 as a result.

Earlier today before the game, the Georgia team revealed they would be wearing patches on their jerseys in the honor of the Devin Willock and Chandler Leroy, the two Bulldogs who lost their lives in a tragic car wreck earlier this week. A moment of silence was held before the game as well.

The Dawgs led for much of the 1st half thanks to the fact that their defense held Kentucky to just over 30% shooting from the field. Kentucky’s slight edge in rebounds allowed for the Wildcats to stay within 10. The score was 42-34 at the half.

The 2nd half was quite the opposite as the Wildcats quickly regained the lead and held onto it for the remainder of the game. Georgia made a few runs to cut the lead down and even tie the game at some points. But Oscar Tshiebwe's consistent dominance proved to be too much for the Bulldogs.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the Wildcats in points, rebounds, and steals while putting up video game like numbers. His career high 37 points were the highest by any Georgia opponent all season. He also became the only player to collect more than 20 rebounds against the Bulldogs. Forward Jacob Toppin finished with 11 rebounds as well.

Terry Roberts was excellent for the Bulldogs throughout the entire game. The senior guard finished with 21 points and 3 assists. The next highest scorer for the Bulldogs was Kario Oquendo who finished with 18 points and 5 rebounds .

The Bulldogs will be back in Athens this Saturday to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores before traveling to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers Wednesday. The Volunteers are currently 1st in the SEC East.

