BREAKING: Caleb Williams Makes College Decision

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams has decided where he will transfer. Williams will be headed to Southern California he announced via his social media feeds today.

Williams entered the transfer portal, January 3rd with the following state:

"I think we all come to college to find our own path and prepare for the future," Williams wrote on Twitter. "I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward. According to NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process.

"I'm going to take a few days off to decompress and relax with my family, but thank you again everyone for all the love and support!"

