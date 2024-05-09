Calvin Johnson Reveals Why He Chose Georgia Tech Over Georgia
Fomrer Georgia Tech Wide Receiver and NFL Hall of Famer, Calvin Johnson reveals why he chose Georgia Tech over Georgia back in 2004.
The University of Georgia over the last several decades has felt like the preeminent college football program here in the state. In fact, Georgia Tech has only beaten Georgia four times since the year 2000. It's been a relatively unbalanced rivalry for quite some time. However, they have encountered one another on the recruiting trail, seeing as the state of Georgia is one of the nation's premier producers of college and NFL football talent.
Georgia usually dominates Georgia Tech on the recruiting trail as well, paritculary since the hiring of Kirby Smart as the head coach at Georgia. However, it hasn't always been like this for some of the state's premier players.
Calvin Johnson was the No. 5 ranked wide receiver in the 2004 signing class out of Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia. He was highly sought after by some of the nation's top programs, including Georgia, Miami, and Notre Dame. Though he chose Georgia Tech... Why? Well, the visit to Georgia didn't exaclty go so well.
